Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $46.70

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.70.
YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima
YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance
Shares of YPF stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
