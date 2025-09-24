MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $74.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.4286.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,308,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 344,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 334,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

