NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Arete raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Announces Dividend

Shares of NTES stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 137.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NetEase by 266.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

