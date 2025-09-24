Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 2.00. Toast has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,034. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $83,213.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

