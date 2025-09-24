Q1 EPS Forecast for Edison International Raised by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a report released on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $268,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,649,000 after buying an additional 4,534,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after buying an additional 2,916,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,470,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,858,000 after buying an additional 2,386,562 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

