What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Mattel FY2027 Earnings?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Mattel Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

