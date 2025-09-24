Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.33.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.07. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 799.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 61.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

