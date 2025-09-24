BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. BV Financial has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BV Financial

In other BV Financial news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $246,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,766.53. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BV Financial by 4,353.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BV Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BV Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.