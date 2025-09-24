CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance
CCCS opened at $9.35 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
