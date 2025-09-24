Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $170.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

