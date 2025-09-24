Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSTM. B. Riley raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Verastem from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Verastem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verastem

Verastem Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VSTM opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Verastem has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.