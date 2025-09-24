Wall Street Zen Upgrades Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. Septerna has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 12,053.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. Analysts anticipate that Septerna will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEPN. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,396,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 1,944,100 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP VI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Septerna by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TRV GP VI LLC now owns 4,211,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 1,059,203 shares during the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the 1st quarter worth $4,776,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the 1st quarter worth $4,174,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

