Q1 Earnings Forecast for SANG Issued By Stifel Canada

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.58 million. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

NASDAQ:SANG opened at $5.04 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

