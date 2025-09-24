William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $233.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.21. Ferguson has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

