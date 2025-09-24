Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $91,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $97,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

