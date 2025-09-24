Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of SWK Q3 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 105.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

