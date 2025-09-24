Zacks Research Has Negative View of Murphy USA Q3 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.92. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.17.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $391.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.44. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

