TD SYNNEX (SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $15.1113 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $154.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,884 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

