Wall Street Zen Downgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $144.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.