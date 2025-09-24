AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Shares of AIFU stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. AIFU has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AIFU Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AIFU as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

