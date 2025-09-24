CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,698,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 87.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,623,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $204,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

