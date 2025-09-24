Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 916,680 shares of company stock valued at $73,093,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,356,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,873,000 after acquiring an additional 661,535 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,579,000 after acquiring an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,216,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,103,000 after acquiring an additional 352,738 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,362,000 after acquiring an additional 163,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.