AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
AMREP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. AMREP has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.67.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
