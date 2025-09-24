AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. AMREP has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.67.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.54%.The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 271.0% in the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 75,661 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 129.0% during the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in AMREP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 524,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 171,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

