Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $700.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 344.81% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 787,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 2,282,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,586,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 457,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

