MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price target on MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.84.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average of $156.66. MasTec has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $208.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,470. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasTec by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

