Q4 EPS Estimates for CP Decreased by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,223,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,036,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,835 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,104 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

