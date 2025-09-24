Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

