Bloom Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by Roth Capital

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research note issued on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 10.3%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.98 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $28,464.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 231,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,506,629.40. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $904,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.