Q3 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.31.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $238.41 on Monday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average is $262.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,045 shares of company stock worth $34,635,290. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $439,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Progressive by 87.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

