Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRDL Q3 Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,265,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

