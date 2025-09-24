What is B. Riley’s Forecast for ADTRAN Q3 Earnings?

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADTRAN in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ADTRAN Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 919,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 905,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,093,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

