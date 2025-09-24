Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for WhiteFiber Q3 Earnings

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteFiber in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. WhiteFiber has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

