Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 846427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 452,876 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $593,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 29,625.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 601.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

