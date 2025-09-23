Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 3911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,690.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

