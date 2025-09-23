Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 3911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.17.
Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.
Institutional Trading of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
About Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.