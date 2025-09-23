Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 7663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.00 million.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Astec Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $117,955.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,695.98. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 66.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 30.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

