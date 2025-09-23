Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.08. Approximately 1,091,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 281,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$801.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galiano Gold news, insider Maciej Badylak sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$386,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 167,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,232.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.