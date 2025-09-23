Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.08. Approximately 1,091,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 281,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$801.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Galiano Gold news, insider Maciej Badylak sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$386,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 167,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,232.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
