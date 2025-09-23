United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 22,031,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 48,993,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.66.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

