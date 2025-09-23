KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 1,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. KDDI had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

