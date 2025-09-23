Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 83,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,340,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.80.

The stock has a market cap of $668.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The company had revenue of $429.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,568,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,149,065.96. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 249.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

