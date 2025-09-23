Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,037,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,500,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David L. Holtz sold 36,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $106,048.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 954,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,421.68. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexander Chatkewitz sold 23,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $34,980.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 507,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,894.52. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $617,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

