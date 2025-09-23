Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.82. 3,415,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,662,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RZLV shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rezolve AI from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

