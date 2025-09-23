SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 758,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 398,545 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,160,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,849. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $348.75. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

