Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

