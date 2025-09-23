Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.15. 38,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 884,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Energizer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Energizer by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 967.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

