Best Penny Stocks To Follow Now – September 23rd

Bitfarms, Richtech Robotics, and Strata Skin Sciences are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at low prices, typically below $5 per share, often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because these companies tend to have low market capitalizations and limited trading volume, penny stocks can be highly volatile and carry elevated risk. Investors are drawn to them for their potential for rapid gains but should be wary of limited liquidity and the possibility of market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSKN

Recommended Stories