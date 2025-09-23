Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – September 23rd

Vertiv, BigBear.ai, and Caterpillar are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves moving goods or people, such as airlines, railroads, trucking firms, and shipping lines. Investors often use this sector as an economic indicator, since demand for transportation services typically rises with increased trade and consumer activity. Trading these stocks provides exposure to trends in global commerce, infrastructure investment, and logistical innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

