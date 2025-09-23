Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,579. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.58 and a beta of 0.89.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.