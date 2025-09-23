Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Beacon Securities Analyst Says

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Beacon Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.60.

Montage Gold Stock Up 1.6%

About Montage Gold

Shares of MAU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.70. 180,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.92.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

