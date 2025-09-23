Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.63, but opened at $132.41. Baidu shares last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 1,481,870 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baidu from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Arete Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zephirin Group started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

