Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.26. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 551,881 shares changing hands.

FMCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freddie Mac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.87 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

